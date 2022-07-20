English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Rupee closes below 80 mark for first time against dollar, drops by 13 paise

    The rupee declined 13 paise to close below the 80 mark for the first time against the US currency on Wednesday due to strong dollar demand from importers amid high crude oil prices.

    Read more

    IndusInd Bank Q1 net profit jumps 60.5% YoY to Rs 1,631.1 crore, beats estimate

    Close

    Related stories

    IndusInd Bank on July 20 reported a 60.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 1,423.5 crore.

    Read more

    Wipro's net profit tanks 21% YoY to Rs 2,564 crore in June quarter, revenue grows 16%

    Wipro Limited (Wipro) on July 20 reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,563.6 crore for the quarter ended June as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore recorded during the same period last year.

    Read more

    Explained: Why India reduced windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel and scrapped levy on petrol

    In view of the rising demand for fuel and to address the fuel shortage, the government introduced export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) on July 1. It also imposed a windfall tax on oil producers who had been profiting from higher global crude oil prices. The government made its stance clear that requirements of the domestic market was a priority.

    Then why has the government eased the levies? This explainer looks at that.

    Read more

    New Lanka President Ranil Wickremasinghe elected Sri Lanka’s faces tough challenge in restoring order

    Ranil Wickremasinghe, the new President of Sri Lanka, will face a huge task in restoring order in the country that has been battered in recent weeks by street protests and violence and taking urgent and effective steps to get the economy back on track.

    Read more

    How BlackRock lost $1.7 trillion in six months

    BlackRock Inc. is used to breaking records. The world’s largest asset manager was the first firm to break through $10 trillion of assets under management. But the bigger they are, the harder they fall. This year BlackRock chalked up another record: the largest amount of money lost by a single firm over a six-month period. In the first half of this year, it lost $1.7 trillion of clients’ money.

    Read more

    'India should not lose out on benefits of crypto', say experts after RBI, FM's red-flags

    India should not deprive itself from the benefits of cryptocurrencies, experts said, a couple of days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Reserve Bank of India's apprehensions on the unregulated virtual currencies.

    Read more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #earnings #IndusInd Bank #Moneycontrol Selects #Sri Lanka crisis #Wipro
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 07:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.