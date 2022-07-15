The most interesting articles of the day (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

Here are the top stories this evening:

Rupee hits record low: No need to panic yet, say experts

The rupee tumbled to a new record low of 79.90 against the US dollar on July 14 after data showed that US inflation, already at a four-decade high, accelerated even further. Although there is no need to panic yet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot take its eye off the ball, experts say.

India's forex reserves plunge by $8 billion in week ended July 8, fall to over 15-month low

India’s foreign exchange reserves plunged by $8 billion in the week ended July 8 to $580.25, the lowest in more than 15 months, data released on July 15 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. The weekly decline is the largest since the week ended April 1, when reserves had dropped by $11.17 billion.

HDFC Bank Q1 preview | Here is what one may expect

HDFC Bank, which is scheduled to announce its June quarter numbers on July 16, is likely to report strong growth in profits and net interest income (NII), said analysts tracking the company. Analysts expect the most valued private bank to report 12-23 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in NII.

Taking Stock | Nifty back above 16,000, Sensex rises 344 points

Indian benchmark indices broke the four-day losing streak to end on a positive note in a highly volatile session on July 15, supported by buying in the auto, capital goods and FMCG names.

CIL authorises PT Bara Daya Energy to import 7.91 lakh tonnes coal for supply to gencos

State-owned CIL has given the contract to PT Bara Daya Energy consortium to import 7.91 lakh tonnes of coal for supplying to gencos during August and September, sources said. Coal shortages at various power generation companies (gencos) had impacted the electricity supply in the country during the peak summer months of April and May.

Corporate Crossings | ICICI Bank's Group General Counsel Pramod Rao likely to join Sebi as ED

In a key executive move from corporate India to the regulatory world, Pramod Rao, who was Group General Counsel at ICICI Bank, is likely to soon join the market regulator as Executive Director (ED), multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Shabaash Mithu review: Blue bleeds overs

The Mithali Raj biopic is less about Mithali and more a punch at the privilege entrenched in men’s cricket, writes the reviewer.