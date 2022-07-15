Rupee hits record low: No need to panic yet, say experts

The rupee tumbled to a new record low of 79.90 against the US dollar on July 14 after data showed that US inflation, already at a four-decade high, accelerated even further. Although there is no need to panic yet, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot take its eye off the ball, experts say.

Talking to CNBC-TV18 on the Indian currency reaching an all-time low, Ananth Narayan, Head of Public Policy at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, said that the monetary policy committee need not do rate hikes simply because other central banks are doing it.

“We are going to be in breach of 6 percent and 7 percent in the next couple of months, and the RBI will probably look for normalisation quickly. But I don’t think they will be pushing the terminal rate to 6.5 percent or 7 percent as such. I think we are far away from any situations faced by other central banks. The rupee continues to be overvalued by any metric you look at,” said Narayan.

The Indian currency is anticipated to breach the 80 per dollar mark in the likelihood of a further rate hike by the US Fed and other geopolitical factors.

“We have plenty of reserves available even now, which can be used to slow down the pace of depreciation if needed. The only time we should contemplate a monetary side to currency defence would be in the extreme, where the pendulum has flown to the other side and our reserves have fallen short,” he added.

Some non-interest measures have already been deployed to control the sentiment in the forex market, said Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive – Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products at Axis Bank. “They are largely in the context of encouraging debt flows, whether it is through the FCNR(B) or increase in the borrowing by the bank on their own balance sheets or FPI investments. It’s too early to say how much impact these measures will have on the actual flow of dollars,” he said.

“These are debt flows, so it doesn’t necessarily change the contours of the rupee-dollar equation. But they bring in more dollar liquidity in the market, taking away the fear of a dollar shortage,” he added.

According to JP Morgan’s Chief India Economist Sajjid Chinoy, the rupee can be used to become the shock absorber, and over time equilibrate the current account. “If you have temporary terms of trade short, it’s okay to use the reserve. But if it goes on for many quarters, as it seems to be, then the first prescription is that our equilibrium real effective exchange rate needs to weaken and policymakers must facilitate that adjustment.”

Kaushik Das, Managing Director and Chief Economist - India and South Asia at Deutsche Bank, however, struck a more cautionary note. “If the Fed is supposed to move by 175bps between July and September, it will take the Fed funds rate to 3.25. If you maintain the minimum spread of 325bps, which is a multi-decade low, the repo rate should go up 625bps by September. I’m not saying that the RBI will do that, but you need to keep that in mind,” he said.

“Although I think that the RBI needs to hike 50bps to 60bps in August, taking the repo rate to 5.40 or 5.50 to round off, I will not take away the possibility of the RBI surprising us next week by giving a 50bps rate hike. They have done that in the past,” he added.