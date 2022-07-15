English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Nifty back above 16,000, Sensex rises 344 pts led by auto, FMCG, capital goods

    On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto index added 2 percent and FMCG index rose 1 percent. However, selling was seen in the Metal and PSU Banking names.

    Rakesh Patil
    July 15, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

    Indian benchmark indices broke the four-day losing streak to end on a positive note in a highly volatile session on July 15, supported by buying in the auto, capital goods and FMCG names.

    At close, the Sensex was up 344.63 points or 0.65 percent at 53,760.78, and the Nifty was up 110.50 points or 0.69 percent at 16,049.20. For the week, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex lost 1 percent each.

    Market opened higher and remained sideways for the most part of the session. However, buying in the final hour of the trade helped the indices to close the session near the day's high level.

    "Volatility has re-emerged and investors have turned their focus on upcoming Fed policy in the backdrop of heightened US inflation. Fall in crude prices and reduction in FII selling added optimism to the domestic market while gloomy IT results, depreciating rupee and fear of global recession are restricting sizeable up move," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    "In addition to the Fed policy, the domestic market's near-term momentum will be influenced by ongoing quarterly earnings," Nair added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read - Rupee at record low but IT stocks stay downhill; mid-caps to outperform blue-chips: Analysts

    Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and HUL were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Wipro and JSW Steel.

    On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto index added 2 percent and FMCG index rose 1 percent. However, selling was seen in the Metal and PSU Banking names.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,760.78344.63 +0.65%
    Nifty 5016,049.20110.55 +0.69%
    Nifty Bank34,682.6531.45 +0.09%
    Nifty 50 16,049.20 110.55 (0.69%)
    Fri, Jul 15, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    TATA Cons. Prod790.5524.70 +3.23%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Steel883.80-24.20 -2.67%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto12361.70246.40 +2.03%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal4830.70-39.65 -0.81%

    Stocks and sectors

    On the BSE, Auto index added over 2 percent and FMCG and Capital Goods indices rose 1 percent each. However, Metal index fell 1 percent.

    BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.

    A long build-up was seen in Syngene International, TVS Motor Company and Bharat Electronics, while a short build-up was seen in Jindal Steel, Tata Steel and SAIL.

    Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in SAIL, ACC and Federal Bank.

    On the BSE, Blue Dart Express, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises touched their 52-week highs.

    Also read: Bank results Q1 preview: High profit growth likely but watch out for treasury hit

    Outlook for July 18

    Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

    The Nifty, in the week gone by, stumbled near multiple technical parameters, which were near 16200. It is hovering near the level of 16000 for the last few sessions. On the weekly chart, it has formed an Inside bar, which shows loss of momentum.

    The hourly chart shows that the index has moved down from the upper end of a rising channel towards the lower end.

    The near term support zone for the index is 15850-15900. Once that is breached then the index can slide down towards 15500. From trading perspective, sell on rise will be the strategy for short term traders with reversal above the swing high of 16275.

    Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

    Markets remained volatile but finally ended with modest gains, taking a breather after the recent dip. After the initial uptick, the benchmark hovered in a narrow range for most of the session. However, buying interest in select index majors in the last hour aided positive close in the index.

    On the benchmark front, the Nifty settled at 16,049.20 levels; up by 0.7 percent. Amongst the sectors, most sectors traded in tandem wherein auto, consumer durables and capital goods were the top gainers. The broader indices too gained in the range of 0.6 percent- 0.9 percent.

    Markets will first react to the banking major HDFC Bank's numbers in early trade on Monday. Besides, the performance of the global indices, especially the US markets and movement in crude will remain on participants’ radar. Amid all, we recommend continuing with a positive yet cautious approach till Nifty holds 15,900 and focusing more on stock selection.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex #Taking Stock
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 04:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.