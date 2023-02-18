A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST Council Meeting 2023: Rs 16,982 cr compensation cess for June 2022 will be cleared, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 18 that the entire outstanding GST (goods and services tax) compensation cess due for June 2022 will be paid today. "Entire GST compensation cess pending to the tune of Rs 16,982 crore for June 2022 will be cleared today. With the release of pending GST compensation cess today, all provisional amount pending would have been cleared," Sitharaman said while addressing the media on February 18 on the outcomes of the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi. Read more here.

NSE to include Adani Wilmar, and Adani Power to a few indices from March 31

Adani Wilmar will be part of the Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices, while Adani Power will be included in the Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 indices. Read more here.

Ola plans $920 million India investment in electric cars, batteries

Ola will invest 76.14 billion rupees ($920 million) through its subsidiaries Ola Electric Technologies and Ola Cell Technologies, drawn to the growing demand for EVs in India. Read more here.

Adani shock for $3.1 trillion India stock market is ebbing fast

A key share benchmark is climbing back toward an all-time high after retreating for a second month in January when a scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire by US short-seller Hindenburg Research shook sentiment across the broader market. Fund managers see India’s main equity indexes both ending the year higher than current levels, according to a Bloomberg News survey, as strong domestic demand boosts corporate earnings. Read more here.

Explosions reported after new missile attack on Ukraine

Two explosions could be heard in the city of Khmelnytskyi, which lies 170 miles (274 km) west of Kyiv, the regional governor said. Shortly after air raid alerts were issued nationwide on Saturday morning, authorities in several southern and eastern regions of Ukraine warned of possible precautionary power outages to limit damage to the grid in case of a strike. Read more here.

What’s next for Pakistan?

Pakistan is going through one of its toughest times in terms of fiscal and governance challenges. The country is seeking a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Although negotiations have been going on since last August, the fear of commitment and political fallout of the deal has been haunting not only current Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif’s government but also the previous government of former PM Imran Khan. Read more here.

Project Cheetah: Kuno National Park welcomes the second batch of cheetahs from South Africa

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav released the second batch of 12 cheetahs brought from South Africa, to their new home Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on February 18. Read more here.