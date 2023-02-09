A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Adani crisis continues: Norway wealth fund says it has sold its stakes in group

Norway's $1.35-trillion sovereign wealth fund said on February 9 that it has in recent weeks divested virtually all its remaining shares in companies belonging to the embattled Adani Group. "We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

LIC Q3 result: Life insurer's net profit surges to Rs 8,334 crore

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on February 9 reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, a multifold year-on-year increase on the back of strong growth.

Zomato Q3 loss widens to Rs 347 crore, revenue jumps 75% YoY

Zomato's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore registered in the same quarter last year, the online food delivery platform announced on February 9. For Q2FY23, the net loss stood at Rs 251 crore.

Hindalco flags 'inflationary cost pressures' as Q3 profit falls 63%

Hindalco Industries on February 9 flagged worldwide "inflationary cost pressures" as the Aditya Birla Group company reported a 63 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Adani Group offers coal cargoes at discount in push for quick sales: Report

Adani Group is offering shipments of coal at a discount, according to people with knowledge of the matter, a sign the embattled conglomerate may be seeking to sell cargoes quickly as its liquidity position comes under increased scrutiny.

2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022, up nearly 28% YoY

Over 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017. In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

BharatPe fight escalates: Ashneer Grover writes to NPCI, independent director alleging data theft by Bhavik Koladiya

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's estranged cofounder has written an email to the National Payments Council of India and BharatPe's independent director Kaushik Dutta alleging data theft by his fellow cofounder and current CEO of OTPLess Bhavik Koladiya.

