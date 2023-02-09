English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    A round-up of the big stories (Representative image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Adani crisis continues: Norway wealth fund says it has sold its stakes in group

    Norway's $1.35-trillion sovereign wealth fund said on February 9 that it has in recent weeks divested virtually all its remaining shares in companies belonging to the embattled Adani Group. "We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

    Read here to know more