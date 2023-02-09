English
    Adani crisis continues: Norway wealth fund says it has sold its stakes in group

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
    At the end of 2022, the Norwegian fund held shares in Adani Green Energy worth $52.7 million, a stake in Adani Total Gas worth $83.6 million and ownership in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone worth $63.4 million.

    Norway's $1.35-trillion sovereign wealth fund said on February 9 that it has in recent weeks divested virtually all its remaining shares in companies belonging to the embattled Adani Group amid massive volatility in the conglomerate's stocks , news agency Reuters reported.

    "We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

    The fund had divested from five Adani companies since 2014 and at the end of 2022, it remained invested in three, including Adani Ports.

    "Since year-end, we have further reduced in Adani companies. We have no exposure left," he said.