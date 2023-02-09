LIC Q3 result: Life insurer's net profit surges to Rs 8,334 crore

LIC has invested more than $4 billion in the group, which has lost about $66 billion since Hindenburg Research.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on February 9 reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, a multifold year-on-year increase on the back of strong growth.

The net profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous year was Rs 234.91 crore.

The life insurance behemoth’s net premium income grew by 14.5 percent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from Rs 97,620 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The first-year premium or new business premium grew to Rs 9,724.71 crore from Rs 8,748.55 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more)