    2.25 lakh people renounced Indian citizenship in 2022, up nearly 28% YoY

    In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
    The year-wise number of Indians who renounced their citizenship was provided by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

    Over 16 lakh Indians renounced their Indian citizenship since 2011 including 2,25,620 last year, the highest during the period, while the lowest of 85,256 was in 2020, according to government data.

    Jaishankar said the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship in 2015 was 1,31,489, while 1,41,603 people gave it up in 2016 and 1,33,049 in 2017.

    In 2018, the number was 1,34,561, while 1,44,017 renounced their citizenship in 2019, 85,256 in 2020 and 1,63,370 in 2021.