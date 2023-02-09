English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    BharatPe fight escalates: Ashneer Grover writes to NPCI, independent director alleging data theft by Bhavik Koladiya

    Ashneer Grover has alleged that there is a serious breach of data of over 150 million UPI users at BharatPe by Bhavik Koladiya.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar & Deepsekhar Choudhury
    February 09, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover said that whistleblowers within BharatPe brought this data theft development to his attention.

    Ashneer Grover said that whistleblowers within BharatPe brought this data theft development to his attention.

    Ashneer Grover, BharatPe's estranged cofounder has written an email to the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) and BharatPe's independent director Kaushik Dutta alleging data theft of around 150 million Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users of the fintech startup by his fellow cofounder and current CEO of OTPLess Bhavik Koladiya.

    “It was a grave mistake of giving him (Koladiya) a chance at redemption at BharatPe, which he misused to pull off the biggest data theft in India till date…Bhavik previously was convicted in the US for credit card fraud, where he was put under house arrest for 18 months and subsequently deported to India. And, in India, he also has a FIR registered against him at Delhi airport as he attempted to travel to Gujarat on a forged ticket. I’ve attached documents pertaining to his conviction and copy of the FIR,” Grover wrote in an email on February 6.

    "BharatPe has so far processed billions of UPI transactions at merchants and in turn was privy to data of more than 150 Mn UPI users in the country. The data of transacting user was obtained at BharatPe using APIs with Yes Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank," Grover said.

    Moneycontrol has seen the copy of the email.