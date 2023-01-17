BharatPe founder Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover over share dispute: Report

Back in August last year, Koladiya,who was working with the company as a consultant overseeing its technology and product functions, resigned from his post at BharatPe. (Representative image)

Fintech unicorn BharatPe's founder Bhavik Koladiya has filed a case against his former partner Ashneer Grover, another cofounder, the Economic Times reported on January 17. As per the report, Koladiya seeks to reclaim his shares in the company and the case is up for hearing in the Delhi High Court on January 18.

Back in August last year, Koladiya, who was working with the company as a consultant overseeing its technology and product functions, resigned from his post at BharatPe.

During that time, Koladiya had said BharatPe was one of his largest investments and he would continue to stay invested in the company for the foreseeable future.

News reports have earlier noted that Grover had been holding some shares of BharatPe on Koladiya's behalf.

Koladiya founded the fintech firm in 2017 along with Shashvat Nakrani, his schoolteacher's son. In 2018, the duo came out in search of a chief executive for the company and subsequently they joined hands with Grover.