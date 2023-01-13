A daily round-up of the most interesting articles (Representative image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Wipro Q3: Firm's net profit rises 3% to Rs 3,053 crore, meets estimates

Wipro on January 13 reported a 2.82 percent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,229 crore, up 14.35 percent against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Wipro said in an exchange filing.

Jet Airways relaunch back on track as NCLT allows transfer of ownership, confirms Jalan-Kalrock Consortium

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench has allowed the transfer of Jet Airway's ownership to the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, confirmed the consortium on January 13. The ownership transfer date will be the starting date for the 180-day deadline to settle the lenders’ dues, said the arbitration panel that adjudicates issues between companies.

Citroen India signs pact with Jio-bp to build EV charging infrastructure

Mobility solutions provider Citroen India has tied up with Jio-bp, a venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and British energy major bp, to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country, a joint release said on January 13.

Sebi allows virtual meetings for REITs, InVITs unitholders

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday allowed investment managers of investment vehicles — REITs and InvITs– to conduct meetings of unitholders through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. The move would allow maximum participation of unitholders in the decision-making process and help in better governance.

Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath: It has been a painful bull market for active traders

Zerodha founder & CEO Nithin Kamath, who has often described himself as a bear, is also an investor in early- stage fintech startups. He believes that the worst of the funding winter is yet to come. Down rounds will happen, as will a lot of mergers and acquisitions. “But I think we're at least six months away from that,” he says.

Twist to Air India peeing incident, accused claims he did not urinate on woman

In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act and that the alleged victim seems to have urinated in her seat.

Killer Cough Syrup: Marion Biotech used untested ingredients procured from unapproved vendors

Marion Biotech, the Noida-based pharma company linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, procured active ingredients used in its cough syrups from an unapproved vendor, investigations have revealed.