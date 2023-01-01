Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST collections rise to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December, up 2.5% from November

India collected Rs 1.5 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December, the finance ministry said on January 1. At Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the GST collections for December were up 15.2 percent compared to the last month of 2021, and 2.5 percent higher from November.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales rise 23% to record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022

Domestic passenger vehicles sales rose by 23 percent to a record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 led by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors as the companies rode on easing of pandemic related challenges and semiconductor shortages to cash in on pent-up demand, specially for SUVs.

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The stock market erased all its previous day's gains and closed six-tenth of a percent lower on December 9, dented by selling pressure in technology, metal, and PSU bank stocks. The BSE Sensex fell 389 points to 62,181, while the Nifty50 declined 113 points to 18,497 and formed a bearish Engulfing candle on the daily charts, indicating further weakness in the market.

Petrol, diesel sales surge in December as economy picks up momentum

India's petrol and diesel demand soared in December as increased consumption in the agriculture sector helped build on the momentum generated by the festive season, preliminary industry data showed on Sunday.

India's electricity consumption grows 11% to 121.19 billion units in December

India's power consumption logged a double-digit growth of over 11 percent to 121.19 billion units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago period, according to government data. The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in December.

PM's vision for 2023 is mobile phone exports of Rs 1 lakh crore: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 2023 is to have mobile phone exports with the segment featuring in the top 10 export category from India, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

India's coal production likely at 997 MT in FY'24

The country is expected to produce 997.14 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the coming financial year. During 2024-25, the country is expected to produce 1,111.60 MT of coal, which includes 850 MT by Coal India Ltd (CIL), 181.60 MT by captive and others and 80 MT by SCCL, as per the data.