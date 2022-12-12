Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November

India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

Industrial output crashes by 4% in October, worst performance in over two years

India's industrial output, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), crashed by 4 percent in October, data released on December 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Net direct tax collection grows 24% to Rs 8.77 lakh crore; nears 62% of Budget Estimates

The net direct tax collection grew 24 per cent to Rs 8.77 lakh crore in the April-November of the current fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. This represents 61.79 per cent of the full-year Budget Estimates (BE) of direct tax collection for 2022-23 (April-March).

Dalmia Bharat acquires Jaiprakash Associates' cement plants for nearly Rs 6,000 crore

Dalmia Bharat’s wholly owned subsidiary – Dalmia Cement has entered into an agreement to acquire the cement, clinker and power plants of Jaiprakash Associates having a total cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes (along with a Clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonne and Thermal Power plants of 280MW). The plants are situated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The plants have been bought for an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore.

Amara Raja subsidiary to set up plant in Andhra's Chittoor with investment of Rs 250 crore

Mangal Industries Ltd (MIL), a subsidiary of Amara Raja Group, on December 12 announced it would be setting up a new plant in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district with an overall investment of about Rs 250 crore.

NTPC aims to dump stake in scandal-hit PTC India

India’s largest power generation firm NTPC is plotting an exit from PTC India after a raft of resignations from independent directors earlier this year alleging mismanagement at the nation’s biggest power trading firm and its subsidiary, two people told Mint.

The state-run power major has roped in a consultant for the transaction, the people said.

Govt creates new 5-point plan to be followed to avoid congestion at Delhi Airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 12 came out with a new five-point action plan in order to avoid congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. As part of its action plan, the government has asked Delhi airport to display wait time at each entry gate at arrivals. The government has also asked Delhi International Airport to deploy crowd managers and ushers to guide travelers.