Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Anil Agarwal explains why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra for the Vedanta-Foxconn plant

Anil Agarwal on Saturday explained why Gujarat was chosen over Maharashtra as the preferred destination to set up the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor and display manufacturing unit worth about Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

Dr C. Rangarajan: We had to send 46 tonnes of gold out of India in 1991. That brought the seriousness of the situation home to many

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor and economist Dr C. Rangarajan who is widely acknowledged as being one of the more influential figures in India’s economic landscape recently launched his latest book Forks In The Road: My Days At RBI and Beyond, published by Penguin, in which he recounts his years and landmark moments.

Rising interest rates to mute bond issuance this fiscal: Report

Corporate bond issuance is likely to remain muted witnessing 4-5 percent growth this fiscal to touch Rs 41.42 lakh crore on rising coupon rates, despite the drawdown more than doubling in the second quarter, a report said.

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire Nikhil Kamath on Saturday spoke in favour of Central bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and said that those critical of it are missing the big picture. The first pilot of the wholesale digital currency was launched by the RBI on October 31.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Phnom Penh on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties, the raging Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, days ahead of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.

The inflation is still high compared to the past, but it has come down to a 'manageable level', Pidilite Industries Managing Director Bharat Puri has said. He also expects better margins in the second half of this fiscal.

Edtech major BYJU's expects to register a three-fold growth in revenue and losses to be halved in the financial year 2022, according to a top company official. BYJU's Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, at a startup event on Friday, also defended roping in football star Lionel Messi as its global ambassador amid job cuts at the company, saying the decision was taken six months ago.

T20I World Cup | England wins by 5 wickets against Pakistan at MCG to lift the trophy

England's golden generation of white-ball cricketers overcame a spirited Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory in the title clash, in Melbourne on Sunday.