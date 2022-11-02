(Representational image: Aliis Sinisalu via Unsplash)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Air Asia sells stake in India ops to Air India

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited, the holding company of Capital A's airline group (formerly known as AirAsia Investment) informed the bourses that it has sold its remaining stake in the India operations of the airline to Air India.

Global Investors Meet: From Vedanta to Jio, more than 20 cos sign MoUs of over Rs 2 lakh cr

More than 20 Indian and global companies across sectors signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the government of Karnataka on November 2, committing to invest more than Rs 2 lakh crore cumulatively, instilling confidence in India's third-largest state in terms of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Govt hikes ethanol price

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 65.60 per litre from the current Rs 63.45 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2022.

NHAI starts accepting electronic bank guarantees

The NHAI expects its move to help improve the efficiency and transparency of internal processes and take forward the adoption of digital technology, the regulator said in an official statement.

Businesses' inflation expectations again dropped below 5% in September

Inflation expectations of Indian businesses returned to sub-5 percent territory in September, according to the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad's Business Inflation Expectations Survey.

'TrumpIsDead' trends after a verified user tested Twitter's moderation under Elon Musk

Tim Heidecker started the hashtag #TrumpIsDead on Twitter and in a series of tweets regarding former US President, Heidecker tweeted "Trump is dead (died badly) and said that Musk "suppressed this news (or has he?)". The tech billionaire was also tagged in the tweets.

Byju's gives in, rolls back decision to shut Kerala operations

Edtech giant Byju’s has agreed to revoke its decision to shut down its Trivandrum office operations after Byju Raveendran, CEO and founder of Byju's, met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vajayan, and the company's vice president met labour department officials. The development comes a week after a group of employees met Kerala labour minister V Sivankutty alleging that Byju’s was forcing more than 170 staff to resign.