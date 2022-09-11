English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    Here are the top stories today evening (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

    Here are the top stories today evening (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock


    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Oil at seven-month low but no change in petrol, diesel prices in India

    International oil prices have hit a seven-month low but there is no change in retail selling price of petrol and diesel in India as state-owned fuel retailers recoup losses incurred for holding rates for a record five months despite rising cost.

    Read here to know more

    Finance ministry mulls changes in insurance laws; considers easing entry level capital requirement

    The finance ministry is contemplating changes in insurance laws, including reduction in minimum capital requirement, with a view to increasing the insurance penetration in the country.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday

    Saturday, 10th September, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Saturday, 10th September, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Read here to know more

    Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

    Read about the key stocks - Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea, Shree Cements, CONCOR, and Hatsun Agro - that moved the most in the last week on the stock market.

    Read here to know more

    Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

    The market clocked 1.68 percent gains in the week ended September 2 after three weeks of consolidation, backed by declining oil prices, consistent foreign inflows and rally in global markets later in the week. All the sectors, barring auto, participated in the market run-up, with IT, infrastructure, banks, and metals being the biggest gainers rising 2-3.5 percent. Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week.

    Read here to know more

    Reliance Capital suitors seek extension of up to 4 months for submission of binding bids

    Suitors for debt-ridden Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) have sought extension of up to 4 months for submission of binding bids as part of its resolution process. As per the current timeline, the last date for submission of binding bids, along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 75 crore, is September 29. Last month, six bids -- from Torrent, IndusInd Bank, Oaktree Capital, Cosmea Financial, Authum Investment, and B Right Group -- were received for the entire assets of Reliance Capital. These bids were in the range of Rs 4,500 crore for the company, which has eight different business verticals.

    Read here to know more

    Kaizad Bharucha of HDFC Bank buys Bandra home for Rs 35 crore

    In one of the most expensive transactions for early stage under-construction projects, Kaizad Bharucha, ED, HDFC Bank, has purchased an apartment in Bandra for Rs 35 crore. The name of the project is Satguru Rendezvous.

    Read here to know more

    Will Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV have enough firepower to combat Tata Motors' e-Nexon?

    During the XUV400 post-unveil Q&A session, when M&M was quizzed on the probable sales target, tentative price points for XUV400 and whether it will be able to outsell Tata Nexon in the future, he maintained, “This is more like a category creator rather than competing with any model. We are open to several price points. But we will reveal the final prices once we garner enough feedback from the market.”

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dalal Street Week Ahead #Insurance Laws #market buzz #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects #Oil prices #Petrol and diesel prices #stock market #Top Stories
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 06:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.