Kaizad Bharucha of HDFC Bank buys Bandra home for Rs 35 crore

In one of the most expensive transactions for early stage under-construction projects, Kaizad Bharucha, ED, HDFC Bank, has purchased an apartment in Bandra for Rs. 35 crore. The name of the project is Satguru Rendezvous.

The size of the apartment is 3,414 square feet, inclusive of balcony area of 250 square feet, according to registration documents accessed by Moneycontrol. Bharucha will have access to five car parking spaces.

Bharucha had no comment. The stamp duty and GST paid by him is Rs. 3.5 crore, taking the per square foot cost to a whopping Rs. 1 lakh-plus.

The seller of the apartment is prominent local developer Satguru Builders. The company focusses on the micro-markets of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz.

The property deal comes on the back of record transactions in that suburb this year. Toppr.com founder Zishaan Hayath bought an apartment in July for Rs. 41 crore. Mukesh Gandhi, former director of Angel Broking, purchased a duplex apartment for Rs. 50 crore.

Even by that benchmark, the price paid by Bharucha appears to be on the higher side given the early stage of construction. The project commenced construction in January 2022 and has a RERA completion date of December 2024.

Sharan Babani of Satguru Builders refused to comment on the transaction but said, ``Mumbai is littered with ugly buildings with few visually appealing exceptions. Our track record in making aesthetically pleasing buildings differentiate us from the rest.’’

Bharucha was the highest paid banker in FY22. He received a remuneration of over Rs. 10 crore, including a hefty performance bonus of Rs. 4.46 crore.