Here are the top stories this evening:

Jerome Powell says history warns against ‘prematurely loosening’ Fed policy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank is likely to keep raising interest rates and leave them elevated for a while to stamp out inflation, and he pushed back against any idea that the Fed would soon reverse course.

Lakshmi Mittal-backed Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel to buy some infra assets from Essar for Rs 19,000 crore

Essar on August 26 announced it has signed a Rs 19,000 crore sale pact with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) for certain Ports and Power infrastructure assets which are primarily captive to Hazira steel plant operations.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on India’s growth outlook in FY23 & FY24

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 percent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well.

Poll | GDP to grow 15% in Apr-Jun quarter on favourable base, economic recovery

India's GDP is expected to have grown by 15 percent in the first quarter of FY23, according to the median of estimates of 15 economists polled by Moneycontrol.

Taking Stock | Market starts Sept series in the green, all eyes on US Fed chair speech

The market had an enthusiastic start to the September series but the gains in the indices were capped as investors booked profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole.

JSW Renew set to bag SECI’s 1GWh battery storage systems project

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy Ltd’s arm JSW Renew Energy is slated to bag a contract for setting up a pilot project of 1000 gigawatt hour (GWh) standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS), after it emerged the lowest bidder on Aug 25 in the tender launched by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), officials in the know told Moneycontrol.

KKR in advanced talks to invest $400 million in Hero Future Energies: Report

Leading US private equity manager KKR and Co. is in advanced negotiations to invest around $400 million in Hero Group’s renewables energy company Hero Future Energies (HFE).