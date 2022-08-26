English
Specials
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
    Here are the top stories today evening (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    Jerome Powell says history warns against ‘prematurely loosening’ Fed policy

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank is likely to keep raising interest rates and leave them elevated for a while to stamp out inflation, and he pushed back against any idea that the Fed would soon reverse course.

    Read more here.

    Lakshmi Mittal-backed Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel to buy some infra assets from Essar for Rs 19,000 crore

    Related stories

    Essar on August 26 announced it has signed a Rs 19,000 crore sale pact with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) for certain Ports and Power infrastructure assets which are primarily captive to Hazira steel plant operations.

    Read here to know more

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on India’s growth outlook in FY23 & FY24

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy will grow at 7.4 percent in this fiscal and continue at the same level in the next fiscal as well.

    Read more here.

    Poll | GDP to grow 15% in Apr-Jun quarter on favourable base, economic recovery

    India's GDP is expected to have grown by 15 percent in the first quarter of FY23, according to the median of estimates of 15 economists polled by Moneycontrol.

    Read here to know more

    Taking Stock | Market starts Sept series in the green, all eyes on US Fed chair speech

    The market had an enthusiastic start to the September series but the gains in the indices were capped as investors booked profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole.

    Read here to know more

    JSW Renew set to bag SECI’s 1GWh battery storage systems project

    Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy Ltd’s arm JSW Renew Energy is slated to bag a contract for setting up a pilot project of 1000 gigawatt hour (GWh) standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS), after it emerged the lowest bidder on Aug 25 in the tender launched by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), officials in the know told Moneycontrol.

    Read here to know more

    KKR in advanced talks to invest $400 million in Hero Future Energies: Report

    Leading US private equity manager KKR and Co. is in advanced negotiations to invest around $400 million in Hero Group’s renewables energy company Hero Future Energies (HFE).

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel #battery storage systems #Essar #JSW Renew #Michael Patra #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Selects #stock markets #Top Stories
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 09:18 pm
