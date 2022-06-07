English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
    Representative image.

    

    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    PhysicsWallah raises $100 million from Westbridge and GSV Ventures, joins unicorn club

    Bootstrapped edtech startup PhysicsWallah has raised $100 million as a part of its Series A funding round from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures, at a unicorn valuation, the company said in a statement on June 7.

    PhysicsWallah raised the money at $1.1 billion valuation, becoming India's 101st unicorn, the company said. PhysicsWallah said it plans to use the funds for business expansion, branding, opening more offline learning centres, and introducing more course offerings, the company added.

    Read full story here

    Close

    Related stories

    We will deliver Noida airport on time: CEO Christoph Schnellmann

    While accepting that costs have gone up, Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private, (YIAPL), the entity set up to manage and run Noida Airport, says, “We're not expecting a cost overrun now.” YIAPL is a 100 percent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

    Full story here

    In Pics | Apple unveils redesigned MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

    Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2022: Apple opened its first in-person developers' conference since the pandemic on Monday, unveiling a brand-new MacBook Air and making some huge announcements.

    Full slideshow here

    Retail investors acting like shock absorbers in stock market: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Amid continuing volatility in the stock market, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 7 said retail investors seem to act as shock absorbers even when foreign portfolio investors went away.

    Speaking at an event of the corporate affairs ministry as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Sitharaman said that during the pandemic, there has been a very significant increase in retail investor numbers.

    Full story here

    RBI may go for 40 bps rate hike, huge upward revision in inflation forecast likely on June 8

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to raise the repo rate by 40 basis points for the second time in five weeks at the conclusion of the monetary policy committee's three-day meeting on June 8, according to a Moneycontrol poll of 15 economists.

    The committee held an unscheduled meeting in early May and voted unanimously for a 40 basis point repo rate hike in anticipation of a huge increase in April inflation. The repo is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.

    Full story here
    
    Tags: #IPO market #Nirmala Sitharaman #PhysicsWallah #Radhika Gupta
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 02:16 pm
