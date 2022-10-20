Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Indian stock market may continue to outperform global peers in Samvat 2079

India’s equity market is expected to continue outperforming global peers in the Hindu calendar year of Samvat 2079, aided by strong corporate earnings, analysts said. Profit is likely to grow over 20 percent in 2023, led by strong credit offtake and a revival in private capital expenditure.

Tracxn Technologies rises 5% in market debut after muted IPO

Tracxn Technologies shares debut today as the data provider listed at 5 percent premium after a muted initial public offering. The stock opened at Rs 83 on the BSE, against issue price of Rs 80, and at Rs 84.50 on NSE.

Buying gold and jewellery this Dhanteras: Things to avoid, things to know

Despite the rising popularity of gold exchange-traded funds, the lure of physical gold, gold coins and gold jewellery is unmistakable during Dhanteras and Diwali. With hallmarking mandatory in 282 districts of India, physical gold buying has become smoother than before. We put together a panel of experts to advise readers on how best to buy physical gold this Dhanteras and Diwali

Diwali 2022 | KR Choksey bets on these 10 stocks for Samvat 2079

Aarti Industries, Ami Organic, Bajaj Finance, Devyani International, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Mindtree, Ultratech Cement and Zydus LifeScience are among the top 10 picks by KRChoksey for Samvat 2079.

Indian rupee to drop further to 84.50/USD by year-end: Poll

The Indian rupee will fall further against the U.S. dollar over the rest of the year, a Reuters poll on Thursday showed, setting up the currency for its steepest annual decline in at least nine years due to a widening domestic trade balance and surging U.S. interest rates.

NALCO, Hindalco decline as global aluminium producer Alcoa posts loss

Shares of NALCO, Hindalco and Vedanta opened in the red on October 20 after global aluminium major Alcoa posted a loss in its September quarter earnings. Alcoa said it saw lower sequential average realised prices for alumina and aluminum, coupled with higher costs for energy and key raw materials.