    Diwali 2022 | KR Choksey bets on these 10 stocks for Samvat 2079

    Aarti Industries, Ami Organic, Bajaj Finance, Devyani International, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Mindtree, Ultratech Cement and Zydus LifeScience are among the top 10 picks by KRChoksey for Samvat 2079.

    Rakesh Patil
    October 20, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    Market witnessed extreme volatility in Samvat 2078 amid many global and domestic factors at play such as rising interest rates with hawkish stance by global central banks, fear of a possible recession and geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Meanwhile, Indian market has outperformed other global and emerging markets, with a gain of a percent so far this week.
    Aarti Industries | CMP: Rs 788 | Target Price: Rs 1,094 | Return: 39 percent
    Ami Organics | CMP: Rs 1,084 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after promoter Shital Nareshbhai Patel and Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia sold three lakh shares each at same price, while investors Virendra Nath Mishra and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold three lakh shares and 10 lakh shares respectively at the same price.​
    Ami Organic | CMP: Rs 918 | Target Price: Rs 1,229 | Return: 34 percent
    Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 7,364 | Target Price: Rs 8,630 | Return: 17 percent
    Devyani International | CMP: Rs 185.25 | The share slipped over 6 percent last week. The stock saw a huge block deal change hands, Bloomberg reported. However, the details of the buyers and sellers of the deal were not known. Around 26.4 million shares or 2.33 percent stake of the company changed hands, according to a Bloomberg report.
    Devyani International | CMP: Rs 190 | Target Price: Rs 230 | Return: 21 percent
    Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.
    Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,588 | Target Price: Rs 3,043 | Return: 18 percent
    ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 887 | Target Price: Rs 1,055 | Return: 19 percent
    Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,490 | Target Price: Rs 1,805 | Return: 21 percent
    Mindtree | CMP: Rs 3,398 | Target Price: Rs 3,800 | Return: 12 percent
    Ultratech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,272 | Target Price: Rs 7,574 | Return: 21 percent
    Zydus LifeScience | CMP: Rs 419 | Target Price: Rs 506 | Return: 20.7 percent
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:03 am
