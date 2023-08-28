Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories this afternoon.

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: Retail & Jio IPOs, green energy & Jio Financial plans, and more

Reliance Industries' 46th annual general meeting is expected to set the tone for the markets in the coming week. From Jio IPO plans to more about recently listed Jio Financial services, here's a list of what to expect from the AGM.

Man Infraconstruction likely to generate Rs 4,000 crore in 5 years from Mumbai redevelopment project

Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) Group's shares were up 6 percent after it announced on August 28 its plans to develop one of the largest redevelopment projects in the western suburbs of Mumbai. Read more here.

E-commerce, SaaS and AI promising sectors in India: StepStone’s Newhall

Last week, Zepto raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion, a 55 percent jump from what it was valued at last year. Ashton Newhall, a partner at the US asset management firm, told Moneycontrol that StepStone is excited about opportunities in the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and that its investing history in India goes back several years. Details here.

Mid-day Mood | Indices sustain early momentum; pharma, PSU banks lead the way

The benchmark indices sustained their early gains as of afternoon trade on August 28, with the Nifty50 trading well above the 19,300 mark. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, PSU banks and automobiles saw strong demand. Read more here.

Has FundsIndia’s pivot brought mutual fund distributors back into the limelight?

Chennai-based FundsIndia.com (Wealth India Financial Services), one of India’s earliest online mutual fund (MF) investment platforms, changed hands once again, when PE firm, WestBridge Capital bought it over from the existing PE investors, Inventus Capital, Foundation Capital and Faering Capital, recently. Details here.

India has extraordinarily embraced digital: B20 founding member Denton

India has extraordinarily embraced digital initiatives and the challenge for the country is to make sure that the supportive policy frameworks are aligned with the opportunities, said John Denton, secretary general of the International Chamber of Commerce and a founding member of Business 20, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontol. Read full interview here.

Global rice prices hit 12-year high as India restricts export

Price of rice surged to a 12-year high globally after the Indian government imposed restrictions on sale of all non-basmati varieties overseas which accounted for 80 percent of total rice shipments. More here.