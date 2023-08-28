Mid-day Mood | Indices sustain early momentum; pharma, PSU banks lead the way

The small and midcap names outperformed their large-cap peers.

The benchmark indices sustained their early gains, with the Nifty50 trading well above the 19,300 mark as of afternoon trade on August 28. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, PSU banks and automobiles saw strong demand.

The market opened on a positive note, thanks to upbeat cues from Asian markets following a slew of measures announced by the Chinese authorities over the weekend in a bid to soothe market panic.

Around noon, the Sensex was up 168.60 points, or 0.26 percent, at 65,055.11, and the Nifty was up 55.00 points, or 0.29 percent, at 19,320.80. About 1,919 shares advanced, 1,227 declined and 138 were unchanged.

However, some caution also persisted ahead of the release of readings on US jobs and inflation, which would decide if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again.

"For the Nifty, 19,350 could be the trend-deciding level and above the same it could move towards 19,500 level. On the other hand, if the index trades below 19,230, selling pressure is likely to intensify and the index can slide till 19,180-19,000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Stocks and sectors

A few large deals stole the spotlight in trade today. Zomato spurted over 2 percent after 18.4 crore shares or a 2.14 percent stake changed hands in a block deal. Sources had told Moneycontrol that Softbank was likely to sell its shares as the lock-in period for investors after the Blinkit deal ended on August 25.

On the other hand, 3.9 percent equity of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company also changed hands in a block deal, which sent the stock lower. However, the scrip later recouped its early losses and was trading marginally higher.

Investors also remained cautious ahead of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries in which a slew of major announcements are expected. Shares of the company were trading flat in the run-up to the AGM.

Investors are eagerly anticipating value unlocking in RIL's telecom and retail divisions. Addressing inquiries from shareholders in the previous AGM, Chairman Mukesh Ambani had stated that he would provide updates on the Jio and Retail IPOs in the upcoming AGM.

Among other large-caps, Cipla, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra and Power Grid Corp were the top gainers, up 1-2 percent. Robust gains across pharma names also lifted the Nifty Pharma index over 1 percent higher.

Another major sector gainer was Nifty PSU Bank, which also edged up a percent, backed by strong gains in PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and others.

On the downside, Bajaj twins and Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the major losers on the Nifty 50.

The broader market also fared better than their large-cap peers. The Nifty Midcap 100 was trading 0.6 percent higher while he Nifty Smallcap 100 rose around 1 percent.

