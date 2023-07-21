What can RIL’s shareholders expect from Jio Financial Services listing?

While its execution capabilities in the financial services space through JFS will be unraveled in the time to come, investors can surely expect more value/wealth creation in JFS

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Jio Financial to be the third-largest financial services company Investment of RIL in RIIHL will get transferred to JFS Through JFS, Reliance has set sights on the high-yielding retail lending business Banks unlikely to be impacted, but NBFCs and fintechs will feel the heat Like Jio telecom, JFS can attract new investors and strategic partners, leading to value unlocking Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 2,553; Mcap: 17,26,923 crore), the country’s largest conglomerate, has created enormous wealth for its shareholders since its listing in 1977 by...