Weekly Tactical Pick | Transmission capex push can light up show for this stock

Highlights Government’s transmission capex to gather pace over the next two years Growth visibility improving with higher planned capitalisation of assets Improvement in margins on the cards in second half of current fiscal Attractive valuation and strong dividend yield to provide support For this week’s tactical pick, we recommend Power Grid Corporation of India, the country’s largest transmission company. The government-owned Power Grid is going through a lean period. Because of the slow ordering and low capex in transmission this year, execution has remained lower...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Angels are rushing to the exit, what should 'fools' do?
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: G20 may be going off mandate, Sebi's proposal for buybacks, Indian IT firms rank low in value chain, what inflation trend means for markets, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers