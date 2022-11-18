English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Weekly Tactical Pick | Transmission capex push can light up show for this stock

    A pick-up in the core business, contribution from emerging segments, and attractive valuations along with strong dividend yield should support the stock

    Moneycontrol Research
    November 18, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick | Transmission capex push can light up show for this stock

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Government’s transmission capex to gather pace over the next two years Growth visibility improving with higher planned capitalisation of assets Improvement in margins on the cards in second half of current fiscal Attractive valuation and strong dividend yield to provide support For this week’s tactical pick, we recommend Power Grid Corporation of India, the country’s largest transmission company. The government-owned Power Grid is going through a lean period. Because of the slow ordering and low capex in transmission this year, execution has remained lower...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Angels are rushing to the exit, what should 'fools' do?

      Nov 18, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: G20 may be going off mandate, Sebi's proposal for buybacks, Indian IT firms rank low in value chain, what inflation trend means for markets, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers