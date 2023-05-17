English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Vesuvius India: Capex spend to drive earnings growth

    Vesuvius India is a play on the growing steel production in India, given its leadership position in the refractory space

    Nandish Shah
    May 17, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
    Vesuvius India: Capex spend to drive earnings growth

    Vesuvius India showed one of the best revenues, EBITDA and net profit growth in its history.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Results above expectations Phase 1 of capex got completed 14 percent of market capitalisation in cash and cash equivalent Recommend partial profit-booking, given the stupendous rally   The Q1CY23 results of Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 2,269; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,605 crore) showed one of the best revenues, EBITDA and net profit growth in its history. March 2023 quarter performance Revenue increased both YoY and QoQ, on the back of the completion of phase 1 capex. Softening of raw material prices led to higher gross profit...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The worrying reasons behind disinflation and declining exports

      May 16, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's pharma sector sees steady growth, central banks start hoarding gold, mi...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers