Vesuvius India: Capex spend to drive earnings growth

Vesuvius India showed one of the best revenues, EBITDA and net profit growth in its history.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results above expectations Phase 1 of capex got completed 14 percent of market capitalisation in cash and cash equivalent Recommend partial profit-booking, given the stupendous rally The Q1CY23 results of Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 2,269; Market capitalisation: Rs 4,605 crore) showed one of the best revenues, EBITDA and net profit growth in its history. March 2023 quarter performance Revenue increased both YoY and QoQ, on the back of the completion of phase 1 capex. Softening of raw material prices led to higher gross profit...