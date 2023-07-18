Rallis India: Long-term story is not disturbed by near-term headwinds

Rallis India posted a weak top line in Q1FY24.

Highlights Both volumes and pricing remained weak in Q1FY24 Pricing pressure to sustain as raw material prices cool off FY24 will likely be a volume story Valuations look supportive Rallis India (CMP: Rs 215; Market cap: Rs 4,182 crore) posted a weak top line in Q1FY24, due to lower liquidation of existing inventory and price decline in several markets. According to the management, the global agro-chemical market still has some amount of channel inventory and moderating commodity prices will likely mean a subdued pricing environment...