Opportunity for Indian chemical industry as Europe struggles

The raging Ukraine crisis can throw up an unexpected opportunity for Indian chemical companies. This is because the surging energy cost is weighing on the performance of the European chemical industry. Even before the Russia-Ukraine war, the European chemical industry was facing elevated energy prices. According to German chemical major BASF, there was more than a 4 times jump in spending for natural gas in 2021 compared with 2020. Moreover, as per a recent survey done by the German Economic...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the markets now fire on all cylinders?
Mar 17, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST
Dear Reader,...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Why did equity markets rally this week?
Mar 19, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
It’s not all gloom and doom. And guess what, the Street found many reasons to put its best foot forwardRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers