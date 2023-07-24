Mphasis: Weak result; positive commentary but upside already captured in the price 

Mphasis has delivered a weak set of numbers with revenues below expectations and EBIT margins remaining in line.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sharper than the expected sequential revenue decline of 8.4 percent YoY/3.5 percent QoQ on CC terms EBIT margin at 15.4 percent, in line with street estimates Deal wins of $707 million, highest ever in a quarter, including four $100 million deals Management commentary positive, signals bottoming out for the mortgage business Valuation at 23.7x FY25PE demanding Mphasis (CMP: Rs 2,330.3; Market Capitalisation: Rs 43,949 crore) has delivered a weak set of numbers with revenues below expectations and EBIT margins remaining in line. Constant Currency (CC)...