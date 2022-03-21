ION Exchange: Time to seize the opportunity as growth resumes, valuation shapes up

Water, water treatment, water desalination, and other related activities could see a quantum jump with the government now ready to create a huge infrastructure and incur capex. Also, industrial capex for water treatment and management at the state and municipality levels would offer a good opportunity. Thankfully, the market is opening up now, with a higher budgetary allocation. ION Exchange, which is operating in this space, has seen a good recovery in business with the order book getting bigger. Its...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the markets now fire on all cylinders?
Mar 17, 2022 / 05:02 PM IST
Dear Reader,...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Why did equity markets rally this week?
Mar 19, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
It’s not all gloom and doom. And guess what, the Street found many reasons to put its best foot forwardRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers