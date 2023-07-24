ICICI Bank’s stellar show in Q1 FY24 will fuel further rally in the stock

aa

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong loan growth led by retail advances, deposit growth accelerated Margin moderation lower than anticipated Operating expenses move higher Asset quality and provision buffer comforting Valuation attractive considering improved return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 997; Mcap: Rs 697,414 crore) continued its stellar performance, posting the highest-ever quarterly profit in the first quarter of FY24. The second-largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 9,648 crore in Q1 FY24, a growth of 40 percent compared with the same quarter last year (Q1 FY23). Despite...