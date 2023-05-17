Coromandel International: Multiple growth opportunities at work

Coromandel International Ltd has posted good growth in top line as well as profitability in Q4 and FY23.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent top-line growth in Q4FY23 though EBITDA margin contracts Backward integration well on track New molecules in CPC to improve exports business CDMO, Specialty, Industrial chemicals business to be value accretive Current valuation remains reasonable Coromandel International Ltd (CIL; CMP: Rs 962; Market cap: Rs 28,288 crore) has posted good growth in top line as well as profitability in Q4 and FY23. However, higher input costs drove margins lower year on year (YoY). For FY24 and beyond, we see multiple opportunities for Coromandel to expand...