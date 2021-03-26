In a bid to make it easier for startups to go public, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has approved a raft of measures. These include more transparent and efficient delisting of shares, reporting of sustainability issues by companies and provisions. Read here to know how this will change things for firms looking to enter the markets in the near future.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a farmers’ union protesting against the three new contentious farm reform laws brought in by the Centre, has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’. Jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers is set to make its stock market debut after closing its Rs 1,175-crore public issue with 2.61 times subscription. Tomorrow:
The three-phase race for the 15th Assam legislative assembly is set to begin.
The blocking of the crucial Suez Canal due to a massive container ship running aground is causing delay in delivery of oil, petroleum and other products to major markets. In fact, Oil prices jumped about 6 percent on March 24 as a result of a large container ship running aground in the world's largest shipping channel. Read here to know how this event impacted India which regularly gets around 500,000 barrels per day via the Suez Canal.
Environment
How Climate change may hurt Indian manufacturing
There is no doubt that climate change has drastically altered the world we live in today. But a lesser-known impact of it is on our country's manufacturing sector. A new study has found that there could be a drop in productivity as the weather begins to get hotter. Read here to know how changes in weather is related to the productivity levels of those working in the manufacturing industry.
Cryptocurrency
Why two Tamil immigrants spent $69 million on Beeple
The story is pretty simple: two Tamil immigrants and one crypto art piece. They took the space by storm by spending nearly $69 million on Beeple, making it the most non-fungible token (NFT) ever sold. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikant sits down Metakovan and Twobadour Paanar to discuss the purchase as well as the scope of cryptocurrency in India in this piece.
Startup Tales
What is PolicyBazaar's story?
Today, Policybazaar’s parent EtechAces is valued at $2.4 billion and is aiming for a $4 billion public listing this year. But, before it got here, it was a venture that co-founder and Group CEO of Policybazaar Yashish Dahiya started in 2008 driven by what an unnatural nature of the insurance industry. Moneycontrol's M Sriram brings you the origin story of this large insurance marketplace in this piece.
Your Money
How do you manage your money in a post-COVID world?
There is no doubt that many people have started to rethink their finances as a result of the pandemic. While some have realized the importance of an emergency funds, others have prioritised the need for health and life insurance. Hiral Thanawala and Preeti Kulkarni bring you the top lessons related to finances you'll need in a post COVID-19 world in this piece.