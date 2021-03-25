Sebi eases norms to encourage listing of start-ups

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved various measures for markets in a board meeting which was held on March 25. The market regulator board has approved several changes, including a revamp in delisting regulations, re-classification of promoters, an innovation growth platform, risk management committee and business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting by listed entities.

SEBI board has approved delisting of (equity shares) regulations 2009 to address the gap in current regulations, primarily, with an objective to make delisting process more transparent and efficient. Sebi has made amendments in the current delisting norms as promoters/acquirers will be required to disclose their intentions to delist the company by making an initial public announcement.

The regulator has put responsibility on committee of Independent Directors to provide their reasoned recommendations on the proposal for delisting. In this process, Sebi board has streamlined the timing of delisting process to make the process more efficient.

As regards the delisting regulations, Sebi board has formalised indicative pricing. Promoter(s) / Acquirer(s) will be asked to specify an indicative price that shall not be less than the floor price calculated in terms of Regulation 8 of Takeover Regulations.

Under current regulations, a company sets a floor price for delisting and some promoters indicate a willingness to purchase shares from public shareholders at that price. Promoters don't need to specify an indicative price under current regulations.

“SEBI Board has taken another step towards rationalising the delisting process by permitting promoters to provide an indicative price which can be higher than the floor price as fixed by regulations. An indicative price would provide investors with a signal of the price at which their bids may be accepted and would reduce chances of hold-out. Further, recommendation of independent directors would also help the decision-making process of investors in a delisting offer," Anil Chaudhary, Partner Finsec Law told Moneycontrol.

The regulator imposes a condition requiring promoters to accept a delisting price if the price discovered in Reverse book building is the same as the floor price.

Innovators Growth Platform

Once again Sebi has made amendments to lure start-ups to list their shares. Sebi has made amendments as per stakeholders' recommendations for Innovators Growth Platform. The market watchdog has made amendments after analysing comments on discussion paper which was floated in November last year. Sebi board had cut down time period for issuers to have 25 percent of pre-issue capital held by eligible investors from 2 years to 1 year for eligibility requirements which was a major demand from startups.

Other measures taken by the regulator is inclusion of the term ‘Accredited Investor’ for the purpose of IGP as it is renamed as ‘Innovators Growth Platform Investors’. At present, pre-issue shareholding of such investors for meeting eligibility, is considered for only 10%, which is now increased and shall be considered for the entire 25% required for meeting eligibility norms.

For Innovators Growth Platform (IGP), issuers companies to allow up to 60 percent of issue size on a discretionary basis, prior to issue opening, to eligible investors with a lock-in of 30 days on such shares.

Sebi board has made provision of startup companies as similar as main board companies. Issuer companies, which have issued Superior Voting Rights (SR) equity shares to promoters / founders, shall be allowed to do listing under IGP framework.

For IGP companies, the regulator has changed trigger point of open offer from 25 to 49 percent. However, irrespective of acquisition or holding of shares or voting rights in a target company, any change in control directly or indirectly over target company will trigger open offer.

Sebi has made special provision for delisting in IGP framework. As per the press release, “Delisting under IGP framework shall be considered successful if the post offer acquirer/promoter shareholding, taken together with the shares tendered and accepted, reaches 75 percent of the total issued shares of that class; and at least 50 percent shares of the public shareholders are tendered and accepted. However, reverse book building is not applicable”.

Sebi has made soft regulations for start-ups. Presently, for a company not satisfying the conditions of profitability, net assets, net worth, etc., migration from IGP to Main Board requires a company to have 75% of its capital held by QIBs as on date of application for migration. This requirement is now reduced to 50%.