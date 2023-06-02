English
    Last Updated : June 02, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Coal India OFS: Institutions lap up shares with bids worth Rs 6,500 cr; govt to exercise green shoe option

      The government had offered over 8.31 crore shares to institutional investors on Thursday under the offer-for-sale (OFS), but received bids for 28.76 crore shares or 3.46 times. At the indicative price of Rs 226.12 a share, the bids of institutional buyers are worth Rs 6,500 crore. Read more here. 

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

    • Big Story

      GST collections in May cross Rs 1.57 lakh crore, up 12% YoY

      At Rs 1.57 lakh crore, the GST collected in May is lower than April’s record Rs 1.87 lakh crore. However, the government has collected monthly GST revenues more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 14 months in a row now. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Car sales continue on uphill drive in May

      Passenger vehicle sales continued to remain on an upswing in May, thanks to sustained buying momentum for SUVs, excessive pending orders, marriage season, and continued recovery in rural markets. Furthermore, gradual easing of the chip shortage, reduced waiting period of certain models and production ramp up by OEMs are expected to sustain the growth momentum during June as well. Read more here. 

    • Your Money

      The undeniable benefits of a Personal Loan, making it your saviour in times of immediate financial requirement

      Financial prudence always pays rich dividends in various money-related decisions. However, people often get shrouded with uncertainty when it comes to taking big decisions in their lives that involve a financial investment. Therefore, taking a loan, and using the money wisely for your goals and aspirations should be an advisable choice. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple WWDC 2023: What To Expect At Apple’s Big Event?

      Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) opens on June 5 where the Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to reveal a new mixed reality headset, new MacBooks and the next iteration of its iPhone operating system, iOS 17. Roobina Mongia brings you a detailed preview of Apple’s big event! Watch Live Here

    • Tailpiece

      Why is Pride Month celebrated in June? All about its history, significance and impact

      Pride Month, celebrated annually in June, holds profound significance as a global commemoration of the LGBTQ+ community. It serves as a time to honour the struggles, triumphs, and ongoing fight for equality and acceptance. The month of June is marked by colourful parades and vibrant festivities. Read more here. 

    tags #Apple #car sales #Coal India #GST collections #MC essentials #Personal Loan

