Last Updated : June 02, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Coal India OFS: Institutions lap up shares with bids worth Rs 6,500 cr; govt to exercise green shoe option
The government had offered over 8.31 crore shares to institutional investors on Thursday under the offer-for-sale (OFS), but received bids for 28.76 crore shares or 3.46 times. At the indicative price of Rs 226.12 a share, the bids of institutional buyers are worth Rs 6,500 crore. Read more here.