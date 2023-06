technology Apple WWDC 2023: What To Expect At Apple’s Big Event? Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) opens on June 5 where the Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to reveal a new mixed reality headset, new MacBooks and the next iteration of its iPhone operating system, iOS 17. Roobina Mongia brings you a detailed preview of Apple’s big event! Watch the event live on Moneycontrol on June 5, 2023 at 10:30 pm.