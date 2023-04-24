Last Updated : April 24, 2023 / 05:52 AM IST
Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh lodged in Assam jail following arrest in Punjab
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after being flown in a special flight from Punjab following his arrest in the northern state. Nine of Singh's associates are also lodged in the jail. Earlier in the day, Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month. Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Read more here.