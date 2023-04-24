English
    Last Updated : April 24, 2023 / 05:52 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big story

      Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh lodged in Assam jail following arrest in Punjab

      Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was on Sunday lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam after being flown in a special flight from Punjab following his arrest in the northern state. Nine of Singh's associates are also lodged in the jail. Earlier in the day, Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month. Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Q4 results: IndusInd bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Century Textiles, Nelco
      ICICI Prudential MF's NFO Innovation Fund subscription last day
      Retina Paints IPO subscription last day
      Bombay HC to hear PIL on new IIT eligibility criteria
      India-UK FTA: Next round of talks to begin
      Bank of Maharashtra board meeting, to raise funds worth Rs 7,500 cr
      Karnataka Assembly Polls: Last date for nominations withdrawal
      PM Modi on two-day tour from today will travel to 7 cities, attend 8 events
      PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat in Thiruvananthapuram
      PM to inaugurate eGramSwaraj and GeM portal in Rewa, MP
      BRS chief & Telangana CM KCR to address a rally at Aurangabad
      IIM Raipur Convocation
      Jaipur to host Under-19 national cricket camp from today
      IPL 2023: SRH vs DC in at 7.30pmTomorrow
      Q4 Results: AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, HDFC AMC, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products
      Data releases: US CB Consumer Confidence (April), US New Home Sales (March), US Richmond Services and Manufacturing Index (April) and Australia Q1 CPI.
      Karnataka scrapping 4% Muslim quota: Last day for Karnataka govt to file reply to plea challenging scrapping of reservation
      Kedarnath Yatra 2023 to commence for devotees
      Mankind Pharma IPO to open
      PM Modi to flag off Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express
      India’s first Water Metro to be launched in Kerala’s Kochi
      PM to inaugurate medical college in Silvassa
      TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Sanjog Yatra across Bengal from tomorrow
      IPL 2023: GT vs MI at 7.30pm

    • Market Buzz

      Banking, NBFCs look attractive as valuations lower than pre-Covid levels, says this portfolio manager

      Vivek Goel, Joint Managing Director at Tailwind Financial Services, in an interview with Moneycontrol says in terms of top picks from a value perspective, the banking and NBFC sector look attractive where valuations are lower than their pre-Covid levels. As we see interest rates peak and credit growth continue, the sector should be a key driver in taking markets to a new high in this financial year, he further says. Read more here.

    • Technology

      Can AI write a novel or create a work of fiction?

      Human-Artificial Intelligence (AI) collaborative creative systems based on Machine Learning are slowly making their way into people’s creative artistic lives, such as music composition, creative illustration, and co-writing. AI is capable of writing a book. However, it is difficult to answer whether or not AI can write a novel. Read more on this here.

    • Your Money

      Tips to get the best out of credit cards

      Credit cards can help you build a credit score if you use them wisely and pay your bills on time. But it can also destroy your credit score if you overspend and don’t pay your bills on time. Using a credit card offers several benefits. Read here to know.

    • Tech Tattle

      Nothing Ear (2) Review: The best true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 in India?

      Price hike in Nothing Ear (2) brings with it new features and improved hardware. But how does it fare in the highly competitive true wireless earbuds under Rs 10,000 segment in India? Let’s find out in full review.

    • The Master Blaster turns 50

      Fans expect Sachin to convert his 50th birthday into yet another century

      Here’s an open letter to Tendulkar from a journalist who has followed his career closely, who has had a chance to interact with him a few times and who was born the same year — 78 days and several miles apart.

