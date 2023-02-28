Watch out

Today

ResGen IPO launch

NCLT to hear Srei bidder Authum Investment and Infrastructure

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to begin

Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show at Gateway of India

Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to appear before oversight committee

Remarks against PM: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail granted by SC to end

World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh

India UK Young Professionals Scheme launch

Rahul Gandhi to leave for 10-day England tour

Realme GT3 with 240W charging launch

US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad banking court

SA vs WI 1st Test at Centurion

India GDP Annual FY22

India Q3 GDP

India Infrastructure Output (Jan)

India Fiscal Deficit (YoY) (Jan)

US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)

BoJ Core CPI (YoY)

Japan Manufacturing PMI (Feb)

US Goods Trade Balance (Jan)

US House Price Index (Dec)

US S&P/CS HPI Composite (MoM) (Dec)

Tomorrow

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to begin in New Delhi

G20 1st anti-corruption meeting of foreign delegates to begin in Gurugram

Axis Bank to acquire Citi Bank India’s business undertakings

Citi India customers' transition to Axis Bank effective from today

SEBI mandates filing of issue summary documents for IPO from today

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO opens

India IHS S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Feb)

NEET MDS 2023 Exam

US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit India to attend G20 Foreign Ministers meeting

2024 H-1B visas for skilled professionals to open

PM to inaugurate 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway

AIIMS, Delhi to have a millet canteen from today

GACs to start handling user complaints against Social Media firms

Tirupati temple to launch facial recognition system for darshan

6% DA to Bengal govt's employees to be effective from today

BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatras to begin in Karnataka

Jupiter to be at its closest to Venus

Ind vs Aus 3d & final Test match begins in Indore

Irani Cup: Rest of India vs MP in Gwalior

World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender main draw to begin

England-Bangladesh 3-match ODI series to start

Volkswagen ID.3 EV debut

Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’

Vivo V27 Pro launch

NEET UG 2023 Registrations likely to begin

IIT-Bombay student suicide: Mumbai Univ's ex-VC to protest alongside Congress

US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Feb)

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final (Feb)

UK Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) (YoY) (Feb)

UK Manufacturing PMI Final (Feb)