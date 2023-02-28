English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 28, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      KV Kamath on inflation and growth: A look at 10 key points

      Veteran banker KV Kamath expressed concerns over inflation measurement and prospects of growth getting hit due to higher interest rates. On the Adani issue, Kamath refrained from any direct comment but said that based on his long banking experience, one group doesn't carve out the history of this nation. Here are 10 takeaways from KV Kamath's interview.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      ResGen IPO launch
      NCLT to hear Srei bidder Authum Investment and Infrastructure
      UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to begin
      Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show at Gateway of India
      Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to appear before oversight committee
      Remarks against PM: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail granted by SC to end
      World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh
      India UK Young Professionals Scheme launch
      Rahul Gandhi to leave for 10-day England tour
      Realme GT3 with 240W charging launch
      US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
      Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad banking court
      SA vs WI 1st Test at Centurion
      India GDP Annual FY22
      India Q3 GDP
      India Infrastructure Output (Jan)
      India Fiscal Deficit (YoY) (Jan)
      US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)
      BoJ Core CPI (YoY)
      Japan Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
      US Goods Trade Balance (Jan)
      US House Price Index (Dec)
      US S&P/CS HPI Composite (MoM) (Dec)Tomorrow
      G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to begin in New Delhi
      G20 1st anti-corruption meeting of foreign delegates to begin in Gurugram
      Axis Bank to acquire Citi Bank India’s business undertakings
      Citi India customers' transition to Axis Bank effective from today
      SEBI mandates filing of issue summary documents for IPO from today
      Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO opens
      India IHS S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
      NEET MDS 2023 Exam
      US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit India to attend G20 Foreign Ministers meeting
      2024 H-1B visas for skilled professionals to open
      PM to inaugurate 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway
      AIIMS, Delhi to have a millet canteen from today
      GACs to start handling user complaints against Social Media firms
      Tirupati temple to launch facial recognition system for darshan
      6% DA to Bengal govt's employees to be effective from today
      BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatras to begin in Karnataka
      Jupiter to be at its closest to Venus
      Ind vs Aus 3d & final Test match begins in Indore
      Irani Cup: Rest of India vs MP in Gwalior
      World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender main draw to begin
      England-Bangladesh 3-match ODI series to start
      Volkswagen ID.3 EV debut
      Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’
      Vivo V27 Pro launch
      NEET UG 2023 Registrations likely to begin
      IIT-Bombay student suicide: Mumbai Univ's ex-VC to protest alongside Congress
      US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
      Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final (Feb)
      UK Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) (YoY) (Feb)
      UK Manufacturing PMI Final (Feb)

    • Market Buzz

      Shankar Sharma on Adani, risks to India's growth and next big market trigger

      Inflation has proved to be more problematic than anybody anticipated, said Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech. In an interview with Moneycontrol at the venue of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, the market veteran talked about what will move the markets, the impact of the Hindenburg report and George Soros’ comments on the Indian economy, and the fall in shares of new-age companies. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Divgi Torqtransfer sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 a share

      Automotive component firm Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, the first mainboard initial public offering in 2023 after a gap of nearly two months, has set a price band for its share sale at Rs 560-590 apiece. The issue will open on March 1 for subscription and close on March 3. The anchor bidding will be on February 28. More details here.

    • Technology

      AI news Roundup: TCS keeps jobs with ChatGPT, Google hints at Imagen AI in Gboard, and Microsoft unveils telecom tools

      The latest AI roundup covers ChatGPT-like platforms for improving job productivity, Google's Imagen AI system to create images from text prompts, and Microsoft's AI-powered services designed to manage telecom networks. Here's your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    • Your Money

      The best asset allocation for a young, first-time investor

      If you are investing your first salary, or you’re in your 20s and just starting your investment journey, how much should you invest in equities and debt? Moneycontrol research has a few pointers. More on this, read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Not so soon, Ashwani Gujral: Remembering a life well lived

      Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passed away on February 27. Gujral was a well-known personality in the Indian stock market and was widely recognised for his expertise in technical analysis. CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal reminisces special memories of the market analyst. Read here.

    tags #AI news #asset allocation #Divgi Torqtransfer IPO #Essential 7 #Imagen AI #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #stock market buzz

    Must Listen

    Data points to look out for in the week ahead | Market Minutes

    Data points to look out for in the week ahead | Market Minutes