AI news Roundup: TCS keeps jobs with ChatGPT, Google hints at Imagen AI in Gboard, and Microsoft unveils telecom tools

(Representative image)

(Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Mumbai's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) says AI will not replace humans

The context for a job to be executed will be industry and customer-centric





The introduction of platforms like ChatGPT has led to concerns on whether a trained human is needed at all to deliver the work which a technology company offers to clients.



Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of the country’s largest IT services firm that employs over 6 lakh people said such tools will help improve productivity, but not change the business models for companies.



"It is not that jobs will get replaced, but the job definitions will change," said Lakkad.



(Representative image)

Google may integrate its Imagen text-to-image AI in Gboard for Android

The Imagen AI system from Google is an open-source generative AI model that creates images from text prompts.





The latest beta version of Gboard for Android contained traces of code that mention "Imagen Keyboard".



OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT, also have a competing product in DALL-E 2, which like Imagen can create images based on requests.



Reportedly, Google's data showed that people preferred the results Imagen gave them over DALL-E 2.



(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft introduces new AI tools for telecom networks

Microsoft has unveiled previews of two AI-powered services designed to manage telecom networks

