Weeks before Budget, CEA Nageswaran warns govt capex can't keep rising at same pace

Capital expenditure by the public sector cannot keep increasing as rapidly as it has in recent years, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran has said. The comments by Nageswaran come at a time when expectations are that the Centre may keep pressing hard on the capex pedal in the Budget for 2023-24, set to be presented in Parliament on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who incidentally said last month that the government would "continue to keep pushing on capital expenditure". Read more here.