iQOO 11 5G India launch confirmed: Check Specifications, Availability, Expected Price

The iQOO 11 series was recently unveiled in China. The flagship line-up included the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO 11 Pro 5G. Both phones opted for the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, iQOO has confirmed the launch of its flagship series in India.

The iQOO 11 5G is launching in India on January 10, 2023. According to reports by MySmartPrice, the iQOO 11 5G will go on sale in India, starting January 13, 2023. As of now, there is no word on whether the company will launch the iQOO 11 Pro in India as the teaser only points to the release on the vanilla model.

iQOO 11 5G Expected Price in India

The iQOO 11 5G features a starting price of CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs 44,900) in China. The iQOO 9T 5G boasts a staring price of Rs 49,999, which leads us to believe that the iQOO 11 5G price in India will start from under Rs 60,000 in the country.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The handset also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO 11 5G also features the custom V2 imaging chip. The handset runs Android 13-based Origin OS Forest, although the global versions of the devices will use FunTouch OS 13.

The iQOO 11 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K (3200 x 1440 pixels) Samsung E6 Curved AMOLED display that uses LPTO 4.0 technology. The screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz High frequency PWM dimming. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The iQOO 11 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging support.

The phone uses a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13 MP portrait camera with 2x zoom. On the front, the 16 MP selfie camera remains the same. Lastly, the 8GB/128GB model of the vanilla iQOO 11 5G uses UFS 3.1 storage as opposed to UFS 4.0.