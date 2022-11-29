English
    Last Updated : November 29, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Nifty scales all-time high: What could be the next target for the flagship index?

      In the last two months alone, the Nifty surged over 10 percent on the back of strong domestic macros, robust earnings growth, and sharp correction in oil prices. This comes at a time when other major stock markets in the world are nowhere close to their peak. Analysts believe the rally in the Indian stock market is going to stay for a while now. They now see 10-15 percent upside from hereon in the next 12 months with short-term volatility due to global factors. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Mumbai to face mega water supply disruption
      SC to hear plea filed by Ukraine-returned Indian students to complete MBBS in India
      SC to hear pleas by Shiv Sena factions
      Shringar-Gauri case: Allahabad HC to hear the matter
      Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter Blue subscription
      Amazon to stop delivering food in India from today
      Amazon asking employees to voluntarily resign
      China to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station
      FIFA WC matches: Portugal vs Uruguay; Netherlands vs Qatar: Ecuador vs Senegal
      Tomorrow
      Uniparts India’s Rs 836 crore IPO to open
      Mine laundering case: Order on ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
      Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to hear Shivling carbon dating plea
      Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna
      Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to debut

      FIFA WC matches: Wales vs England; Iran vs United States; Australia vs Denmark; Tunisia vs France

    • Big Story

      Kirit Parikh Committee report on gas prices likely by Nov 30. What are the key expectations?

      The Kirit Parikh committee, which was set up by the government to review the gas pricing formula, is likely to submit its report on November 30 recommending a complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2026. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 1.79 times, retail portion booked 2.6 times

      Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard has received bids for 1.43 crore shares for its initial public offering against an issue size of 80.12 lakh shares, resulting in 1.79 times subscription on November 28, the first day of bidding. Retail investors are at the forefront, putting in bids for 2.6 times of the shares allotted to the them. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Wedding insurance | Get the right cover for your big day

      If the wedding ceremonies were to get cancelled for some reason, losses incurred on your dream wedding can give you nightmares. Adequate insurance will ensure you live happily ever after. The premium depends on the insurance firm and the kind of cover you opt for. Read here for details.

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme 10 Pro+ price in India revealed ahead of Dec 8 launch

      Realme is gearing up to launch the next generation of its ‘number’ series in India next week. However, since the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were already unveiled in China, their specifications are well known. But now, the company has revealed the Realme 10 Pro+ pricing in India. Specifications, camera features and everything we know so far here.

    • Tail Piece

      After bike accident, man wakes up thinking it's 1993, proposes to wife again

      A man who survived a motorcycle accident in the US last year woke up thinking it was 1993 and the first person he asked for was his wife who was with him at the time of the accident. Days later, Andrew Mackenzie asked Kristy Mackenzie to marry him. And she said yes. Again. Read here.

