Market Buzz

Nifty scales all-time high: What could be the next target for the flagship index?

In the last two months alone, the Nifty surged over 10 percent on the back of strong domestic macros, robust earnings growth, and sharp correction in oil prices. This comes at a time when other major stock markets in the world are nowhere close to their peak. Analysts believe the rally in the Indian stock market is going to stay for a while now. They now see 10-15 percent upside from hereon in the next 12 months with short-term volatility due to global factors. Read here.