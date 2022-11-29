Take a look at these key events Today
Mumbai to face mega water supply disruption
SC to hear plea filed by Ukraine-returned Indian students to complete MBBS in India
SC to hear pleas by Shiv Sena factions
Shringar-Gauri case: Allahabad HC to hear the matter
Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter Blue subscription
Amazon to stop delivering food in India from today
Amazon asking employees to voluntarily resign
China to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station
FIFA WC matches: Portugal vs Uruguay; Netherlands vs Qatar: Ecuador vs SenegalTomorrow
Uniparts India’s Rs 836 crore IPO to open
Mine laundering case: Order on ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to hear Shivling carbon dating plea
Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to debut
FIFA WC matches: Wales vs England; Iran vs United States; Australia vs Denmark; Tunisia vs France
Big Story
Kirit Parikh Committee report on gas prices likely by Nov 30. What are the key expectations?
The Kirit Parikh committee, which was set up by the government to review the gas pricing formula, is likely to submit its report on November 30 recommending a complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2026. Read here.
IPO Watch
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 1.79 times, retail portion booked 2.6 times
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard has received bids for 1.43 crore shares for its initial public offering against an issue size of 80.12 lakh shares, resulting in 1.79 times subscription on November 28, the first day of bidding. Retail investors are at the forefront, putting in bids for 2.6 times of the shares allotted to the them. Read more here.
Your Money
Wedding insurance | Get the right cover for your big day
If the wedding ceremonies were to get cancelled for some reason, losses incurred on your dream wedding can give you nightmares. Adequate insurance will ensure you live happily ever after. The premium depends on the insurance firm and the kind of cover you opt for. Read here for details.
Tech Tattle
Realme 10 Pro+ price in India revealed ahead of Dec 8 launch
Realme is gearing up to launch the next generation of its ‘number’ series in India next week. However, since the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were already unveiled in China, their specifications are well known. But now, the company has revealed the Realme 10 Pro+ pricing in India. Specifications, camera features and everything we know so far here.
Tail Piece
After bike accident, man wakes up thinking it's 1993, proposes to wife again
A man who survived a motorcycle accident in the US last year woke up thinking it was 1993 and the first person he asked for was his wife who was with him at the time of the accident. Days later, Andrew Mackenzie asked Kristy Mackenzie to marry him. And she said yes. Again. Read here.