After bike accident, man wakes up thinking it's 1993, proposes to wife again

A man who survived a motorcycle accident in the US last year woke up thinking it was 1993 and the first person he asked for was his wife who was with him at the time of the accident. Days later, Andrew Mackenzie asked Kristy Mackenzie to marry him. And she said yes. Again.

The couple who had been married for 37 years met a near-fatal accident last June when they hit a car that ran a red light. According to witnesses, they were hurled 50 feet across the pavement, abc7 reported.

An unconscious Andrew Mackenzie was airlifted to the hospital for emergency surgery and the couple was treated for their extensive injuries including broken bones, internal bleeding, punctured lungs, and concussions.

But, when Andrew woke up three days later, 29 years of his life had disappeared into thin air.

"He thought it was 1993," Kristy told abc7.

He didn't even recognize his own daughters, Lorelai Mentzer and Amanda MacKenzie. "He just immediately, it was, 'Where's my wife? Where's my wife?' And I think that he thought I was working at the hospital," Lorelai said.

"One of the first things I remember is Kristy in a wheelchair bedside trying to worry about me taking care of myself," Andrew told the publication.

While the doctors couldn't tell the family whether his memory would return, things turned around just 24 hours after Kristy convinced the staff to put them in the same room.

"He started coming around asking me things and I was, like, amazed," Kristy said. "There were happy tears, and within 24 hours, he was a new person."

After Andrew's recovery, the family took a beach vacation when he popped the question for a second time to Kristy. The couple renewed their vows days later.

"Luckily, she said yes. We'd already been married 37 years or whatever, and so it worked out," Andrew told abc7. "We're trying to take all the positive things from this, maybe even joking a little bit now."

"It was a nightmare. But, I want to live in gratitude. We have each other and that's all that matters," Kristy added.