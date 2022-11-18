English
    Last Updated : November 18, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Indian markets look pricey but robust fundamentals attract foreign investors

      Foreign institutional investors are back betting big on the Indian markets with the inflationary environment beginning to cool off, fueling hopes of less aggressive rate hikes by the central banks world over, bond yields easing out, and the dollar index going down. The return of foreign investors have through the last five months has sent the Nifty within the striking distance of its all-time high as it touched its 52-week high of 18,428 on November 15. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Vikram-S, India's first private rocket launch from Sriharikota
      International conference on curbing terror fundingin New Delhi
      FinMin, IBA meet on to discuss reform agenda for PSBs
      CLAT 2023 application submission last date
      India vs New Zealand first of three-match T20I series in Wellington
      Tomorrow
      All-India bank strike called by the All India Bank Employees' Association
      Former PM Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary
      India International Trade Fair 2022 to open in Delhi
      International Gita festival to open in Kurukshetra

      Air Fest 2022 in Nagpur

    • Big Story

      Tata Group plans to merge carriers under Air India, scrap Vistara brand

      Tata Group is considering a plan to integrate its four airline brands under Air India Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said, as the sprawling company prepares to rebuild its faltering aviation empire. India’s largest conglomerate is also considering scrapping the Vistara brand, which is Singapore Airlines Ltd’s local affiliate in the South Asian nation, the people said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private. Singapore Airlines is evaluating the size of the stake it should take in the combined entity, one of the people said. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Here are the top PMS strategies that delivered up to 23% annualised returns in 10 years

      Portfolio management services (PMS) strategies too have rewarded long-term investors handsomely. Here, we list the top PMS strategies in terms of their returns over the last 10 years, as per data from PMSBazaar.com. Read here.

    • Startup Tales

      Meet the IIT engineers behind India’s first private rocket launch—Mission Prarambh

      Space tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, set up by two Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka, is set to launch India's first privately-manufactured rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on November 18, a giant stride for the country's space ambitions. Chandana recounts to Moneycontrol how they went about the mission that would put their startup in the league of Elon Musk's SpaceX. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Oppo A1 5G Pro launched with 108 MP dual cameras

      Chinese phonemaker  Oppo has unveiled a new budget 5G smartphone in its A series. The Oppo A1 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon chipset, a dual-camera setup, high refresh rate display, a large battery and fast charging. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.

    • Tail Piece

      How a tech-savvy Bengaluru auto driver tracked down a woman to return her AirPods

      A Bengaluru story that is currently in the limelight involves a woman, her misplaced AirPods and an autorickshaw driver who jumped through (digital) hoops to track her down and return her AirPods. Read the story shared by Shidika.

