Your Money

Revised, belated and updated income tax returns: Do you know the difference between them?

If you have already filed your income tax return, but discovered any mistake or missed reporting any income, you can file a revised return. If you have not yet filed an income tax return for FY 2021-22, you can file a belated return. If you want to update your older return you can do that too. But there are penalties and limitations associated with it. More on this here.