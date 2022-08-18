Last Updated : August 18, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
Market Buzz
Technical View | Momentum picks up, Nifty closing in on 18,000
The Nifty continued to gain for the seventh successive session and closed in on the psychologically vital 18,000 mark on August 17 even as the Sensex closed above 60,000 for the first time after April 5. All sectors, barring auto, participated in the rally. The information technology sector emerged as the biggest gainer closing more than a percent higher. The Nifty, which closed 119 points higher at 17,944, formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts. Read more here.
Watch out
Big Story
Cabinet okays expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to aid travel, tourism sectors
The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on August 17. The additional funds will be made available exclusively for the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, the minister said. Read more here.
Your Money
Revised, belated and updated income tax returns: Do you know the difference between them?
If you have already filed your income tax return, but discovered any mistake or missed reporting any income, you can file a revised return. If you have not yet filed an income tax return for FY 2021-22, you can file a belated return. If you want to update your older return you can do that too. But there are penalties and limitations associated with it. More on this here.
Startup layoffs continue
Exclusive | Unacademy halves Relevel team to 700
SoftBank-backed Unacademy’s job guarantee program vertical, Relevel, on which the edtech unicorn has been extremely bullish lately, has halved its team to 700 employees over the last two to three months amid a global slowdown in the job market. Read here.
IPO Watch
Digit Insurance's IPO documents in five charts
The company filed draft documents for an initial public offering (IPO) on August 16, looking to raise Rs 1,250 crore from a fresh issue of shares and through an offer for sale of 10.94 crore equity shares for an undisclosed amount. According to sources, the size of the IPO is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore. Digit Insurance provides motor, health, travel, fire and other small-ticket insurance and has a market share of 2.4 percent in the general insurance space. Here are five charts that summarise the company's key metrics, financials and current shareholding.
Tech Tattle
Vivo V25 Pro launched in India
Chinese phonemaker Vivo on August 17 launched in India its V25 Pro smartphone, the latest offering in its V series, which comes with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, a triple-camera setup and a colour-changing back panel. Specs, price, and everything else you need to know about the smartphone here.
