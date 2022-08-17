Vivo V25 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 64 MP triple camera

Chinese phonemaker Vivo on August 17 launched in India its V25 Pro smartphone, the latest offering in its V series, which comes with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, a triple-camera setup and a colour-changing back panel.

Vivo V25 Pro Price India

The Vivo V25 Pro base 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 35,999. The phone also comes in a 12GB/256GB variant that will set you back by Rs 39,999. The Vivo V25 Pro is available in pure black and sailing blue options.

It can be purchased through Flipkart, Vivo's online store and other retail channels from August 25.

Customers who pre-book V25 Pro can avail a discount of Rs 3,500 through HDFC Bank’s debit or credit card as well as EMI transactions.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage but without any microSD expansion.

The Vivo V25 Pro packs a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with curved edges. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the V25 Pro has a triple-camera setup with 64 MP sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the phone has a 32 MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The V25 Pro also comes with a unique colour-changing rear glass panel.