English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : July 30, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 8% in July as rate hike fears ease, commodities soften, FIIs return

      India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 8 percent each in July, their biggest gain in 11 months, led by a spike in banking, auto and consumer sectors with the hope of global central banks going slow on rate hikes. Softening of commodity prices also helped improve the investor sentiment. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      IIT Gandhinagar's 11th Convocation
      PM Modi to interact with Visakhapatnam power beneficiaries
      Biography of Prof UR Rao to be released
      World Day Against Trafficking
      Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022 results
      Mahindra Scorpio-N bookings open
      Tomorrow
      Income Tax Returns Filing deadline

      CWG 2022: India’s Shiva Thapa faces Scotland’s Reese Lynch in round of 16 in men’s light welterweight

      Close

    • Big Story

      YES Bank to sell up to 10% each to Carlyle and Advent, raise Rs 8,900 crore

      Yes Bank on July 29 stated that it would raise $1.1 billion (about 8,900 crore) in equity capital from funds affiliated with two global private equity investors - Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor having the option of acquiring up to a 10 percent share in the bank. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Money secrets of social media influencers

      Social media influencers, new breed of entrepreneurs is making big bucks, even while some of them are still in college. Their fan base — followers they have on their social media profiles like Instagram and YouTube — run into thousands, sometimes well over a million. Check out how they manage, spend & invest their money. Read here.

    • Startup Tales

      Notes from Kota: Meet Nitin Vijay or NV sir

      Since it was founded in 2007, Motion claims to have churned out 10 top All India rank holders as many as 25 times in NEET and eight times in IIT-JEE. New-age edtech companies cannot win a market like Kota just by throwing money as one cannot simply compare education with valuations, says Nitin Vijay, who founded Motion Education, one of Kota’s most famous coaching centres. Motion Education founder talks about his journey as an entrepreneur.

    • Tech Tattle

      Moto G32 launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

      Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in its G series. The Moto G32 has arrived in select European markets and will later make its way into India and Latin America. Top specs, features, India price, and everything else to know here.

    • Tail Piece

      Ratan Tata's heartfelt note on JRD Tata's birth anniversary: 'What I really miss...'

      Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, paid tribute to aviation pioneer JRD Tata on his 118th birth anniversary on July 29. Ratan Tata, in a social media post honouring JRD Tata, said his legacy will endure. Read here what else he has said in his humble respects to the visionary industrialist.

    tags #Essential 7 #JRD Tata #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moto #Nitin Vijay #Ratan Tata #stock markets #Top Stories

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.