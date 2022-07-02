Last Updated : July 02, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Global investors turn sellers in equity funds on recession fears
Global equity funds faced outflows in the week to June 29, as recession fears crept higher, with major central banks looking keen to raise interest rates further to tame soaring inflation. According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors disposed of a net $20.79 billion worth of global bond funds in a fourth straight week of net selling. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that there was a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes could slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk was persistent inflation. Read here to know more.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
PM Modi to address public meeting in Hyderabad
Big Story
'These are extraordinary times': FM Sitharaman on windfall tax on oil producers, fuel exports
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the government's move to impose a windfall tax on oil producers and levy a special additional cess on the export of fuel products, saying the current situation is "extraordinary". Read here to know more
Your Money
6 important money matters that need your attention this July
Whether you’re an investor in a mutual fund or a cryptomaniac or an income-tax payer, there are a number of important money changes that will affect your money box in July. Read on to find out what they are.
Crypto Tax News
What NFTs qualify as virtual digital assets?
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the revenue department of the Ministry of Finance said that only those NFT trades that do not include a parallel sale of an underlying physical asset will attract the tax rates specified for virtual digital assets (VDAs). CBDT also clarified that gift cards, vouchers, mileage points, reward points, and loyalty cards are not VDAs and will not be taxed. Read more.
Tech Tattle
OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India: Review in five minutes
The OnePlus Nord 2T has officially been unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord 2 as opposed to a full-blown successor. Details about the specifications and price here.
Tailpiece
Cambridge University student gets creative
A student in the United Kingdom has found an innovative method to get work opportunities - setting up a board with QR codes leading to his resume and LinkedIn profiles outside offices. George Koreniuk's posts with his QR code boards have caught attention on LinkedIn. Many users are helping amplify them. Read more here.
