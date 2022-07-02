Market Buzz

Global investors turn sellers in equity funds on recession fears

Global equity funds faced outflows in the week to June 29, as recession fears crept higher, with major central banks looking keen to raise interest rates further to tame soaring inflation. According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors disposed of a net $20.79 billion worth of global bond funds in a fourth straight week of net selling. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that there was a risk the US central bank's interest rate hikes could slow the economy too much, but the bigger risk was persistent inflation. Read here to know more.