This student stands outside offices with QR code leading to his resume

Cambridge University student George Koreniuk is wasting no time in kickstarting his career. (Image credit: George Koreniuk/LinkedIn)

A student in the United Kingdom has found an innovative method to get work opportunities -- setting up a board with QR codes leading to his resume and LinkedIn profiles outside offices.

George Koreniuk, an economics undergraduate at the University of Cambridge, wants to obtain work experience as soon as he can. A first-year student, he is already looking for roles in the field of finance.

Before Cambridge, he attended another prestigious institution -- the London School of Economics and Political Science, his LinkedIn profile says. He was also a top-performer in school.

Korenuik's posts with his QR code boards have caught attention on LinkedIn. Many users are helping amplify them.

"I came across this very enterprising young man yesterday at Canary Wharf," said a user named Andrew Archibald. "George is looking for work experience in finance so if anyone is interested or looking for an intern please look him up."

Korenuik decided to adopt an out-of-the-box approach after facing repeated job rejections, the Mirror reported.

"I saw a story about a young man doing it (the QR code) in London a few years ago and it just kind of stuck in my head," he told the newspaper. "And then when I got like the 20th rejection in a week, I was thinking, 'Ok, I need to come up with something creative' as it's really hard to reach out to people when they can't see you or talk to you."

The student added that he prefers that potential employers seen him in person than read "cold emails".

"It gets so monotonous and soulless and I'm not sure whether that's the way I want to do it, so I decided to just come out, show myself and be open to the world," Korenuik was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

The student is yet to find work but gets occasional coffee or snacks from kind passersby.